Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Leaders Benfica welcome fifth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes to the Estadio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts extended their winning run in the league to eight games with a 3-0 win at Maritimo on March 12. David Neres bagged a brace, while in-form attacker Joao Mario also scored.

Vitoria, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten six-game run in the league end with a 2-0 home defeat to Arouca on March 11. They now trail the top four by ten points.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 141 times in all competitions, with Benfica leading 99-19.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last 26 games against Vitoria across competitions.

The hosts have won their last eight league games, scoring at least twice.

Benfica are unbeaten at home across competitions this season, dropping points just once.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home meetings against Vitoria.

Vitora are unbeaten in their last three away games, winning twice.

Benfica have failed to score just twice in the Primeira Liga this season, with one of them being the reverse fixture against Vitoria in October.

The visitors have scored and conceded 24 goals in as many league games this term.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Benfica have scored thrice in four of their last five meetings against the visitors and have not lost to them since 2013.

Vitoria, meanwhile, have put in some impressive performances this term but considering their poor record at Benfica, the league leaders should triumph again.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Vitoria

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: João Mário to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes