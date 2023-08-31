Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023 

Benfica will welcome Vitoria Guimaraes to the Estadio da Luz for a Primeira Liga matchday four fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away win over Gil Vicente last weekend. Angel di Maria broke the deadlock from the spot in the first half, while second-half goals from Rafa Silva and Petar Musa saw the capital side leave with all three points.

Gil Vicente, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Vizela. Andre Silva scored and provided a second-half assist to inspire the win.

The win propelled them joint-top top of the table alongside Porto, having garnered maximum points from three games. Benfica sit in fifth spot with six points to show for their efforts in three games.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 83rd meeting between the two sides. Benfica have 58 wins to their name. Vitoria were victorious on 11 occasions, while 13 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Benfica claimed a comfortable 5-1 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Benfica have won their last four home games in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in each win.

Vitoria Guimaraes are without an away win in 14 head-to-head games, stretching back to 2013.

Benfica have scored at least two goals in each of their four competitive games this season.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Vitoria Guimaraes have had a blistering start to the season and confidence will be high that they can register a first win here in a decade.

Benfica, for their part, are already playing catch-up to Porto in their title defense and would be wary of dropping more points in a game in which they are the favorites.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Benfica 4-1 Vitoria Guimaraes

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - Halftime/Full-time result: Benfica/Benfica

Tip 5 - Benfica to score over 1.5 goals (Benfica have scored at least two goals in each of their four competitive games this season)