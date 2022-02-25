Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Benfica will host Vitoria Guimares at the Estadio da Luz in a Primeira Liga matchday 24 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. They twice had to come from behind to leave the tie firmly in the balance ahead of the return leg in Amsterdam.

Vitoria Guimares suffered a 3-1 defeat to Arouca on home turf in the league last weekend. All four goals in the game came in the first half, with Andre Bukia scoring one goal and assisting one.

The defeat saw them remain in sixth spot, having garbered 30 points from 23 matches. Benfica sit in third spot on 51 points, 12 points behind table-toppers Porto.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 55 occasions in the past and Benfica have a vastly superior record with 40 wins to their name.

Sunday's visitors were victorious in seven matches, while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a six-goal thriller that saw Guimares come from 3-1 down to secure a 3-3 draw on home turf.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Vitoria Guimares form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Team News

Benfica

Andre Almeida, Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho and Haris Seferovic are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Andre Almeida, Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho, Haris Seferovic

Suspension: None

Vitoria Guimares

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Alejandro Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; Everton, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Rafa Silva; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez

Vitoria Guimares Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bruno Varela (GK); Helder Sa, Abdul Mumin, Jorge Fernandes, Joao Ferreira; Rochinha, Alfa Semedo, Tiago Silva, Ruben Lamiras; Bruno Duarte, Oscar Estupinan

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Benfica have blown hot and cold throughout this season which has seen their title aspirations crumble.

Despite that, the capital side still have superior firepower and are favorites against Vitoria. Their defensive instability has been a cause for concern and this could see the visitors create enough chances to find the back of the net. However, we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Vitoria Guimares

