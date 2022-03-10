Benfica vs Vizela prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

The round 26 fixtures of the Portuguese Primeira Liga get underway on Friday as Benfica entertain 14th-placed Vizela at the Estadio Da Luz.

The hosts will be looking to make it three wins in a row after having secured a comeback 2-1 win at Portimonense last week. They travel to the Netherlands in the second leg fixture of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, so might rest their first-team players here.

Vizela's winless run in the competition was extended to five games as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Santa Clara in their previous league outing.

Benfica vs Vizela Head-to-Head

This will be just the fourth meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The Lisbon giants have a 100% record against their northern rivals, who have just one goal in three games in this fixture.

The reverse fixture at Estadio do Vizela in October was the first league meeting between the two rivals. Rafa Silva scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute of injury time to seal the three points for As Águias.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Vizela form guide (Primeira Liga): L-D-L-L-D

Benfica vs Vizela Team News

Benfica

Lucas Veríssimo is a long-term absentee for the hosts with a ligament injury. Rodrigo Pinho has appeared on the pitch for light training sessions but is still a few weeks away from match fitness.

Haris Seferovic is also not expected to be risked for this game as he recovers from a muscle injury.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho, Haris Seferovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vizela

Ivanildo Fernandes and Raphael Guzzo are the two confirmed absentees for the visiting side with injuries.

Injured: Ivanildo Fernandes, Raphael Guzzo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Vizela Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Soualiho Meite, Adel Taarabt, Everton; Gonçalo Ramos, Roman Yaremchuk

Vizela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro José Moreira Silva(GK); Kiki, Bruno Wilson, Mohamed Aidara, Koffi Kouao; Claudemir, Osama Rashid; Samu, Marcos Paulo, Kiko Bondoso; Guilherme Schettine

Benfica vs Vizela Prediction

With one eye on the upcoming Champions League tie, the hosts are expected to take their foot off the pedal for this league game. They are undefeated against the visiting side, who are without a win in their last five games, so even if they field a weaker side, the hosts are the favorites here.

Prediciton: Benfica 2-1 Vizela

