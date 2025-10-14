Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2025 

SL Benfica Women and Arsenal Women will trade tackles in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Thursday (October 16th). The game will be played at Estadio da Luz.
The home side will be looking to build on the 4-1 away win they registered over Valadares Gaia in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino over the weekend. Nycole Raysla broke the deadlock in the seventh minute while Anna Gasper made it two from the spot. Carole Costa stepped off the bench and scored a second half brace of penalties to complete the rout.
Arsenal, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Brighton in the Women's Super League. Marisa Olislagers' 15th-minute own goal settled the contest.
The Gunners will now shift their focus to their title defense in Europe and kick-started their campaign with a 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon last week. Benfica fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Juventus in their opening game.
Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Four of Benfica's last six games across competitions this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Arsenal's seven competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Six of Benfica's last seven games have produced three goals or more.
- Arsenal's seven games this season have produced an average of 10 corner kicks.
- Five of Benfica's six games have produced over 1.5 goals in the first half.
Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction
Benfica went into an early lead against Juventus but ultimately lost the game. They responded with an emphatic victory over the weekend but will be facing much sterner opposition here.
Arsenal claimed an unlikely UWCL title last season, beating Barcelona in the final. However, their title defense did not go according to plan and Renee Slegers' side will be aiming to register their first points on the board here.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Benfica Women 1-3 Arsenal Women
Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Arsenal Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks