Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2025 

SL Benfica Women and Arsenal Women will trade tackles in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Thursday (October 16th). The game will be played at Estadio da Luz.

The home side will be looking to build on the 4-1 away win they registered over Valadares Gaia in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino over the weekend. Nycole Raysla broke the deadlock in the seventh minute while Anna Gasper made it two from the spot. Carole Costa stepped off the bench and scored a second half brace of penalties to complete the rout.

Arsenal, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Brighton in the Women's Super League. Marisa Olislagers' 15th-minute own goal settled the contest.

The Gunners will now shift their focus to their title defense in Europe and kick-started their campaign with a 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon last week. Benfica fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Juventus in their opening game.

Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Benfica's last six games across competitions this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Arsenal's seven competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Benfica's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Arsenal's seven games this season have produced an average of 10 corner kicks.

Five of Benfica's six games have produced over 1.5 goals in the first half.

Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

Benfica went into an early lead against Juventus but ultimately lost the game. They responded with an emphatic victory over the weekend but will be facing much sterner opposition here.

Arsenal claimed an unlikely UWCL title last season, beating Barcelona in the final. However, their title defense did not go according to plan and Renee Slegers' side will be aiming to register their first points on the board here.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Benfica Women 1-3 Arsenal Women

Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More