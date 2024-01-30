Benfica Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

Benfica and Barcelona lock horns at the Caixa Futebol Campus on matchday six of the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Wednesday (January 31).

Benfica sealed their spot in the knockouts last week with a 2-2 draw with Rosengard at the Malmo Idrottsplats. Filipa Santos Patão’s side have gone eight games without defeat across competitions, winning five, since a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon on November 26.

The hosts have eight wins from five games to sit second in Group A, four points above third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barcelona, meanwhile, maintained their nine-point lead atop the Spanish Women’s top flight with a 6-0 hammering of Real Betis at the Ciudad Deportiva Luis de Sol.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side have won 25 games across competitions since a 2-1 loss against domestic rivals Real Madrid in May. Barcelona are the only side with a perfect record in the Champions League, having won all five group games.

Benfica Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have won all three meetings with Benfica, scoring 20 times and keeping two clean sheets.

Benfica have won their last three home games across competitions since a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in November.

Barcelona boast the meanest attack in the Champions League, scoring 23 goals in five games.

Benfica Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Benfica head into the midweek clash in fine form but will need to be at their best against a rampant Barcelona side. However, given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, expect the Spanish outfit to claim all three points.

Prediction: Benfica 1-4 Barcelona

Benfica Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Barcelona’s last seven games,)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Barcelona’s last 10 outings.)