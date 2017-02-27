I-League 2017: Bengaluru FC sign Marjan Jugovic as their fourth foreigner

The Serbian will look to help Bengaluru claw their way up the table.

Jugovic will add some much-needed firepower to the Bengaluru attack

What’s the story?

Struggling Bengaluru FC have signed forward Marjan Jugovic as their fourth foreigner. The Serbian was bought in the place of Honduran Roby Norales, who was released earlier in the season.

"We hope the arrival of Marjan will add impetus to our attacking department. He's tall, a proper target man and has very handy experience gathered across continents. We have been creating so many chances but have struggled to put them away and Marjan's got his task cut out. I'm sure he will help get our season back on track," said coach, Albert Roca.

In case you didn’t know...

Jogovic’s career has been that of a typical journeyman centre forward, which has seen him ply his trade for clubs in Poland, Syria, Iceland and Indonesia. He last played for Lebanese outfit, Al-Akhaa Al-Ahli Aley and scored 18 goals in 31 games for them, with an impressive strike rate of more than one goal in every other game.

The finer point

Despite boasting the likes of Sunil Chettri, CK Vineeth and Udanta Singh in attack, Bengaluru FC have been unable to take their chances in the final third, as a result of which they are struggling in midtable.

The defending champions, who looked like they would score every time they attacked last season, have been a pale shadow of their former selves. The addition of a no-nonsense, physically commanding number 9 should ideally bring a new dimension to their game.

What’s next?

Jugovic, who arrived in the city on Friday, is confident in his abilities and says he can make an excellent case for himself. He further added that he is well aware of the respect his side commands in the country and the passion of the fans, and will give it his hundred percent.

He has not started practising with the team yet, but was present at the Sree Kanteerava stadium to watch his team be outplayed by a resurgent East Bengal side.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With Roca seemingly laying more focus on the long ball philosophy rather than possession based football, Jugovic’s services should come in handy to Bengaluru FC. He can act as the target man in a 4-3-2-1 formation, with Chettri and Udanta Singh right behind him.

Vineeth can be utilised alongside him in a more traditional 4-4-2 formation as well. The Blues’ league hopes are dead and buried, but the Jindal-backed club will be looking to at least end the season on a high note and claw their way up the table.