I-League 2017: Bengaluru FC 1-3 East Bengal, Player ratings

A brace from Robin Singh helps East Bengal seal the deal.

East Bengal back on top with a convincing win

East Bengal dealt Bengaluru FC’s dream of defending their I-League crown a body blow as they handed them a 3-1 defeat on their own turf at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. The defending champions were pegged back early and finally made to pay for their indecisive play in the 23rd minute when Wedson Anselme romped through the Bengaluru defence like a juggernaut before applying the finishing touch to what could be claimed as the goal of the season in the I-League so far.

Whilst Bengaluru fumbled in front of goal, an old West Block favourite viz. Robin Singh came back to haunt them as the Indian international struck twice to put the game beyond doubt by the hour mark.

Whilst the home team did huff and puff towards the end, however, a consolation goal from CK Vineeth was all that they could muster. The result sees East Bengal reclaim top spot on the table with 24 points from their 11 games, whilst Bengaluru seem to be way off the pace with a mere 13 points to show from their 10 matches.

Here is how every player on the pitch fared in this game.

Bengaluru FC

Arindam Bhattacharya (6/10)

Pulled off a great save and saved Bengaluru’s blushes in the first half, helping them get to the dressing room only 1-0 down. But, couldn’t do much for the two goals they conceded in the second half.

Juanan (6/10)

Failed to close down Wedson Anselme, allowing the Haitian both time and space to unleash a wonderful shot which opened the scoring for East Bengal. The Spaniard was, however, on hand to same Bengaluru from going down further as he raced to clear away after Arindam had parried Payne’s effort in the 38th minute. Was again on hand to deny Robin Singh when the ball fell kindly to him inside the box in the 43rd minute.

Salam Ranjan Singh (4/10)

Hardly had any impact in the game in the first half as Bengaluru looked wobbly at the back despite playing five at the back. Was replaced at half-time as Roca resorted to a back four in the second half.

Sandesh Jhingan (5/10)

Jhingan is finding life in the I-League much difficult than he has had in the ISL and this was another game the Indian international wouldn’t like to remember. He was rash and was let off the hook when Arindam pulled off a brilliant save from a Chirs Payne shot after Jhingan’s error had led the Australian in on goal.

Sena Ralte (5/10)

Roca’s decision to use him as a wing-back never really clicked for Bengaluru. Except for a delicious ball early in the encounter, he didn’t get much joy down the left as East Bengal defended astutely.

Harmanjot Singh Khabra (4.5/10)

Khabra linked up well with Udanta down the right time and again. However, personally, except for a yellow card failed to make an impact.

Cameron Watson (5/10)

Bengaluru need more from Watson if they are to mount any challenge on the title. Watson was probably the only Aussie who had a bad day in India today. The midfielder remains a complete mystery to the BFC faithful as he yet again put in a highly inconsistent performance. He combined some crisp passes with some lethargic ones and combined that with sloppy work around the field.

Lenny Rodriguez (4/10)

Failed to impose himself on the game and his poor display meant Bengaluru was dominated time and again in the midfield. Nothing of note for the Indian international except for a shot early in the game.

Udanta Singh (6.5/10)

Was arguably Bengaluru’s best player on the night. The youngster ran down the right flank the whole evening, but lacked the final ball time and again. His endeavours, however, was rewarded finally when he assisted for Bengaluru’s only goal of the game.

Sunil Chhetri (5/10)

Not the best of days for Sunil Chhetri and co.

A frustrating night for the Indian talisman. Chhetri looked time and again to create something but lack of movement and lack of imagination led to a night he would like to forget soon. He could and should have got his name on the scoresheet when his header ended up wide of the target in the 82nd minute.

CK Vineeth (6/10)

Got his name on the scoresheet finally in the 85th minute of the game. But that proved to be too little and too late. His evening was filled with committed running and lacking a cutting edge when it mattered most.

Substitutes

Daniel Lalhlimpuia (5/10)

The youngster missed two really good chances. He missed a sitter in the 53rd minute when it looked harder for him to miss from about six yards out. Then again in the 72nd minute, he totally failed to make contact after some good work from Udanta down the right.

Mandar Rao Desai (5/10)

Wasteful in the thirty odd minutes he was afforded. Had the golden chance to draw Bengaluru level in the 87th minute. But saw his shot blocked at point-blank range by the ever alert Rehenesh in the East Bengal goal.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh (5/10)

The former talisman who has failed to impress so far was given was given around 15 minutes to turn things around. Lyngdoh seemed to be on a shoot on sight order. But, unfortunately for Bengaluru and Roca, none of his shots trouble Rehenesh in goal.