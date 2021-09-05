Benin vs Congo DR prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Benin host Congo DR in their Group J FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture on Monday. The game will be played at the Stade de l'Amitié.

Benin kicked off their second-round fixtures with a 1-0 away win at Madagascar while Congo DR were held to a 1-1 draw in their home game against Tanzania.

Benin currently sit atop the Group J standings while Congo are in second place.

Benin vs Congo DR Head-to-Head

The two national teams have just squared off thrice across all competitions. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with one win for each side and one game ending in a draw. All of their meetings have come in friendly games.

This will be the first competitive encounter between the two sides, so both teams will be searching for a win here. They last met at Stade Municipal de Kintélé, Congo in 2017. The friendly game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Benin form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Congo DR form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Benin vs Congo DR Team News

Benin

Benin have announced a 24-man squad for the games against Madagascar and Congo. There are no known injury or suspension concerns for them at the moment

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Congo DR

Neeskens Kebano will be able to join his teammates for this game, as he has been training separately in Benin since last week. The Leopards will not be able to count upon the services of Jackson Muleka and Gaël Kakuta on account of injuries.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa is banned from football until 11 September on account of a false identity case and remains unavailable for selection.

Injured: Jackson Muleka, Gaël Kakuta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Silas Katompa Mvumpa

Benin vs Congo DR Predicted XI

Benin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Saturnin Allagbe; Khaled Adenon, Yohan Roche, Cédric Hountondji, Moïse Adilehou; Jordan Adeoti, Rodrigue Kossi, Anaane Tidjani; Cebio Soukou, Steve Mounie, Jodel Dossou

Congo DR Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joël Kiassumbua; Marcel Tisserand, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama, Dieumer Amale; Chadracrac Akolo, Fabrice Ngoma, Ngonda Muzinga; Yannick Bolasie, Cédric Bakambu, Britt Assombalonga

Benin vs Congo DR Prediction

Benin have a inexperienced squad compared to Congo DR. Both teams have enjoyed a similar run of form in 2021, so when they square off on Monday, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Benin 1-1 Congo DR

