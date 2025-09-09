Benin vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Benin will entertain Lesotho at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in FIFA World Cup qualification action on Tuesday. The hosts will hope to safeguard their spot as we enter the decisive phase of the qualifiers.
Benin vs Lesotho Preview
Benin recorded a crucial 1-0 win at home over Zimbabwe in the previous matchday to strengthen their second spot on 11 points. Nigeria are hot on their heels on 10 points and could topple Benin if they drop points in the upcoming matchday. Lesotho must not be underestimated, as they have held both Benin and Nigeria to stalemates.
Les Guépards are set to play their last home game in the qualifiers, as they will be on the road on matchdays nine and 10. They need to be flawless against Lesotho in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, to maintain their status in Group C. Benin will relish the prospect of a draw between South Africa and Nigeria in the other game.
Lesotho were hammered at home 3-0 by South Africa in the last matchday, completing a home and away aggregate win of 5-0. Lesotho are still in the race, but the meeting against Benin seems to be their last chance. They sit in the fifth spot on six points and could move to fourth if they upset Benin on Tuesday.
Likuena have recorded only one win in their last five trips. They face an uphill battle against the hosts, who boast six wins in their last seven matches in Abidjan. However, Lesotho have proved pundits wrong in the past and could do so once again. Benin will need to be careful by playing it safe to avoid heartbreak.
Benin vs Lesotho Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Benin have won once and drawn twice in their last three matches against Lesotho in all competitions.
- Benin have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- Benin have scored three goals and conceded five in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Lesotho have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.
- Benin have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Lesotho have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Benin – W-L-L-D-D, Lesotho – L-L-L-W-D.
Benin vs Lesotho Prediction
Benin bungled several clear-cut chances in their previous match, eventually finding the back of the net late in the game. They need to correct that against Lesotho.
Lesotho will likely stick with their all-out attack and defence play pattern, which they keep reproducing. We are unsure if it will work here.
Benin are the favorites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Benin 3-1 Lesotho
Benin vs Lesotho Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Benin to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Benin to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Lesotho to score - Yes