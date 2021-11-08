Benin vs Madagascar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Benin host Madagascar at Stade de l'Amitié on Thursday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to confirm their place in the final round.

With seven points in four games so far, the Squirrels are currently leading the race for a spot in the third round alongside Tanzania in Group J.

They only sit behind their East African rivals courtesy of fewer goals scored.

Michel Dussuyer's side have managed to come this far despite scoring only three goals, two of which have come from former Huddersfield Town star Steve Mounie.

Madagascar, on the other hand, are bottom with just one win and three defeats in their campaign.

Ranked 99th in the world, the Barea ended their losing run with a surprise 1-0 defeat of Congo DR last month, with Njiva Rakotoharimalala scoring inside the opening minute of the match.

Benin vs Madagascar Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only thrice before, with Madagascar never being able to beat Benin.

Even in the reverse fixture in September, Benin snatched a 1-0 victory in Madagascar.

African Insider @African_Insider 🇲🇬 Madagascar squad for the crucial fixtures against Benin and Tanzania.



Young binationals Nomena and Yannick receive their first callups.



Locals Koloina and Jules also join the team. 🇲🇬 Madagascar squad for the crucial fixtures against Benin and Tanzania.Young binationals Nomena and Yannick receive their first callups.Locals Koloina and Jules also join the team. https://t.co/TbNQphb84e

Benin Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Madagascar Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Benin vs Madagascar Team News

Benin

Head coach Michel Dussuyer has called up a 25-man squad for this month's double-header against Madagascar and Congo DR.

Top-scorers Steve Mounie and Michael Pote both feature, while Marcel Dandjinou and Junior Olaitan are in line to make their international debuts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Madagascar

Head coach Éric Rabésandratana has named a 24-man squad for the Barea's games against Benin and Tanzania this month.

Thailand-based Njiva Rakotoharimalala, who's scored two of their three goals in the campaign, will look to add to his tally.

Nomena Andriantiana and goalkeeper Yannick Pandor have received their first call ups.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benin vs Madagascar Predicted XI

Benin (3-4-3): Saturnin Allagbe; Olivier Verdon, Khaled Adénon, Cédric Hountondji; Melvyn Doremus, Mattéo Ahlinvi, Jordan Adéoti, David Kiki; Charbel Gomez, Steve Mounie, Mickael Pote.

Madagascar (5-4-1): Mathyas Randriamamy; Romain Métanire, Fabien Boyer, Mamy Gervais, Jérémy Morel, Loïc Lapoussin; Njiva Rakotoharimalala, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Rayan Raveloson, Paulin Voavy; Fabrice Rakotondraibe.

Benin vs Madagascar Prediction

Benin cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the campaign.

Madagascar will be looking to build on their surprise victory over Congo DR last month but their defense is too weak to keep a side like Benin out.

Prediction: Benin 2-1 Madagascar

Edited by Peter P