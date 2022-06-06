Benin vs Mozambique prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Benin will host Mozambique at the Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou on Wednesday for a l Group L clash of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, looking to recover from their opening-day loss.
The Squirells were beaten 3-1 by Senegal, courtesy of a hat-trick from Liverpool ace Sadio Mane, including two penalties. Junior Olaiton pulled off a late consolation strike in the closing stages.
The defeat was Benin's first in 2022, having gone three games unbeaten in the calendar year thus far, winning twice.
Mozambique, meanwhile, held Rwanda to a 1-1 draw in the other game, with Stanley Ratifo netting just two minutes after conceding the opener to force a share of the spoils.
However, they are still winless in 2022, failing to win any of their four games in the calendar year so far. In fact, the Mambas have won just once in their last 12 games across competitions.
Benin vs Mozambique Head-To-Head
Benin and Mozambique have clashed just - in the 2010 African Cup of Nations, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
Benin Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L.
Mozambique Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W.
Benin vs Mozambique Team News
Benin
Sessi D'Almeida is suspended from the clash after getting sent off in their 3-1 loss to Senegal on the opening day.
Junior Olaiton, 20, came off the bench to score a consolation goal and could be rewarded with a start in midfield.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: Sessi D'Almeida.
Unavailable: None.
Mozambique
The Mambas could field the same XI as on Thursday. Telinho could an option in the wings if Geny Catamo is dropped to the bench.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Benin vs Mozambique Predicted XIs
Benin (4-3-3): Saturnin Allagbe; Melvyn Doremus, Khaled Adenon, Olivier Verdon, David Kiki; Rodrigue Kossi, Matteo Ahlinvi, Tidjani Anaane; Jodel Dossou, Steve Mounie, Tosin Aiyegun.
Mozambique (4-2-3-1): Hernani Siluane; Clesio Bauque, Mexer, Zainadine Junior, Reinildo Mandava; Kito, Kambala; Telinho, Domingues, Witi; Stanley Ratifo.
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Benin vs Mozambique Prediction
Benin came up short last time, but that was against a Senegal team packed to the rafters with talent.
The Squirells, ranked 35 places above Mozambique, boast a decent attacking frontline and could see off the out-of-sorts visitors.
Prediction: Benin 2-1 Mozambique.