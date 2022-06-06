Benin vs Mozambique prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Benin will host Mozambique at the Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou on Wednesday for a l Group L clash of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, looking to recover from their opening-day loss.

The Squirells were beaten 3-1 by Senegal, courtesy of a hat-trick from Liverpool ace Sadio Mane, including two penalties. Junior Olaiton pulled off a late consolation strike in the closing stages.

The defeat was Benin's first in 2022, having gone three games unbeaten in the calendar year thus far, winning twice.

Mozambique, meanwhile, held Rwanda to a 1-1 draw in the other game, with Stanley Ratifo netting just two minutes after conceding the opener to force a share of the spoils.

However, they are still winless in 2022, failing to win any of their four games in the calendar year so far. In fact, the Mambas have won just once in their last 12 games across competitions.

Benin vs Mozambique Head-To-Head

Benin and Mozambique have clashed just - in the 2010 African Cup of Nations, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Africa Soccer Zone @AfricaSoccer_zn



Group L



Mozambique 1-1 Rwanda

Blaise Nishimwe 65' (0-1)

Stanley Ratifo 67' (1-1)



#AFCON2023Q 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - FTGroup LMozambique1-1RwandaBlaise Nishimwe 65' (0-1)Stanley Ratifo 67' (1-1) 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - FTGroup LMozambique 🇲🇿 1-1 🇷🇼 Rwanda⚽ Blaise Nishimwe 65' (0-1)⚽ Stanley Ratifo 67' (1-1)#AFCON2023Q https://t.co/pfnwg0KbxM

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Benin Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L.

Mozambique Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W.

Benin vs Mozambique Team News

Benin

Sessi D'Almeida is suspended from the clash after getting sent off in their 3-1 loss to Senegal on the opening day.

Junior Olaiton, 20, came off the bench to score a consolation goal and could be rewarded with a start in midfield.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Sessi D'Almeida.

Unavailable: None.

CANAL+ SPORT Afrique @cplussportafr #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 - Sadio Mané et le Sénégal régalent face au Bénin (3-1) !



Sur un petit nuage depuis le titre de champion d'Afrique , le capitaine des Lions s'est offert un triplé devant son public 🏟️ - Sadio Manéet le Sénégalrégalent face au Bénin(3-1) !Sur un petit nuage depuis le titre de champion d'Afrique, le capitaine des Lions s'est offert un triplédevant son public 🏟️ #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 🌍 - Sadio Mané 🇸🇳 et le Sénégal 🇸🇳 régalent face au Bénin🇧🇯 (3-1) ! 😍👉 Sur un petit nuage depuis le titre de champion d'Afrique 🏆, le capitaine des Lions s'est offert un triplé ⚽️⚽️⚽️ devant son public 🏟️🔥 https://t.co/ofXKuhW3GI

Mozambique

The Mambas could field the same XI as on Thursday. Telinho could an option in the wings if Geny Catamo is dropped to the bench.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Benin vs Mozambique Predicted XIs

Benin (4-3-3): Saturnin Allagbe; Melvyn Doremus, Khaled Adenon, Olivier Verdon, David Kiki; Rodrigue Kossi, Matteo Ahlinvi, Tidjani Anaane; Jodel Dossou, Steve Mounie, Tosin Aiyegun.

Mozambique (4-2-3-1): Hernani Siluane; Clesio Bauque, Mexer, Zainadine Junior, Reinildo Mandava; Kito, Kambala; Telinho, Domingues, Witi; Stanley Ratifo.

Benin vs Mozambique Prediction

Benin came up short last time, but that was against a Senegal team packed to the rafters with talent.

The Squirells, ranked 35 places above Mozambique, boast a decent attacking frontline and could see off the out-of-sorts visitors.

Prediction: Benin 2-1 Mozambique.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far