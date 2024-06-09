Benin vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Fresh off the back of picking up their first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Benin take on Nigeria at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Group C on Monday. While the Super Eagles have been disappointing so far, they could surge to the top of the table with a win here.

Benin picked up a morale-boosting result on Thursday when they secured a 1-0 victory over Rwanda at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

This was a much-needed respite for Gernot Rohr’s men, who had failed to win their previous 16 matches across all competitions, stretching back to March 2022.

Benin have now picked up four points from their opening three matches to sit third in Group C, level on points with Rwanda and South Africa.

Nigeria, on the other hand, failed to get up and running in the qualifiers as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with South Africa on Friday.

The Super Eagles have now been involved in a share of the spoils in their three games in Group C and have failed to win their last six World Cup qualifying matches since November 2021.

Nigeria currently sit bottom but one in the group standings but could move to the top of the table with all three points on Monday.

Benin vs Nigeria Head-To-Head

Nigeria boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 13 of the last 16 meetings between the two sides. Benin have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Benin Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

Nigeria Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Benin vs Nigeria Team News

Benin

Off the back of a solid display against Rwanda, Rohr could name an unchanged Benin starting XI on Monday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Nigeria

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had a debut to remember against South Africa as he netted his first international goal and the 23-year-old should retain his role in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Benin vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Benin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcel Dandjinou; Rachid Moumini, Cedric Hountondji, Mohamed Tijani, David Kiki; Douko Dodo, Sessi D'Almeida, Hassane Imourane; Steve Mounie, Jodel Dossou, Junior Olaitan

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stanley Nwabili; Benjamin Tanimu, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze

Benin vs Nigeria Prediction

Nigeria have been underwhelming in the qualifiers and will be looking to get their campaign up and running on Monday. The Super Eagles have enjoyed the better of this fixture, and given the gulf in quality between the sides, we are backing them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Benin 1-2 Nigeria