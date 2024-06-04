Benin vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024 

Benin and Rwanda lock horns at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Thursday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This match is the last versus the first in Group C as Benin are at the foot of the table with just one point in the bag from two games, whereas Rwanda sit in first with four points.

Ranked 131st in the world, Rwanda began their campaign with a goalless stalemate against Zimbabwe before defeating South Africa 2-0 in their next game, courtesy of goals from Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha.

The Wasps have further developed momentum this year by going unbeaten in both their official clashes in the 2024 calendar year, including a 2-0 win over Madagascar.

Benin, ranked 97th, have flattered to deceive in the qualifiers. The Cheetahs lost 2-1 to South Africa in their opening qualifier followed by a goalless stalemate with Lesotho.

Another winless outing would seriously jeopardize their progression hopes, but their recent form doesn't give much hope either. In two official games this year, Benin failed to win both: a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast and a 1-0 loss to Senegal.

Benin vs Rwanda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides in the past, with Benin winning on three occasions and losing just once.

Rwanda's only ever win over Benin came back in October 2011, when the Wasps sealed a 1-0 win away from home in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Benin are winless in their last eight games, losing and drawing four times each.

Rwanda are unbeaten in their last five games, keeping a clean sheet in their last four.

Benin have failed to score in two of their last three games.

Benin are ranked 97th in the world, whereas Rwanda are in 131st place, according to the FIFA Rankings.

Benin vs Rwanda Prediction

Benin are not in good shape since last year, and Rwanda will be looking to take advantage of their current poor form. The Wasps don't have a good record against the Cheetahs, but could cause an upset here, by holding them to a draw and keeping them winless in the qualifiers.

Prediction: Benin 1-1 Rwanda

Benin vs Rwanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes