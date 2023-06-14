Senegal visit the Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou to face Benin in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday (June 17).

The Lions of Teranga have sealed their place in next year's showpiece by winning all four of their games. With 12 points and ten goals scored, the reigning African champions are comfortably atop Group L but will look to cap off the qualifiers with a perfect record.

Manager Aliou Cisse has summoned 26 players for this month's double-header against Benin and Brazil, with Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane the headline inclusion. Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and Everton's Idrissa Gueye have been called up, too, but Edouard Mendy misses out.

Meanwhile, Benin are at the bottom with just two points after four games and without a win in the bag. After opening their campaign with back-to-back defeats, the Cheetahs drew their next two. They need to win their remaining games to stand a chance of qualifying for the tournament.

Manager Gernot Rohr has called up 25 players, including former Huddersfield forward Steve Mounie and Everton's Halid Djankpata.

Benin vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the two sides, with Senegal winning six times and losing once.

Benin beat Senegal 3-2 in their first meeting in December 1961.

Senegal have won their last five games against Benin, including a 3-1 win in the AFCON qualifiers in June 2022.

Senegal are unbeaten in 2023, excluding their games in the African Nations Championship.

Sadio Mane is Senegal's top scorer in the qualifiers with five goals, including a hat-trick against Benin in their first game.

Benin are winless in six games, losing and drawing thrice apiece.

Both of Benin's games in 2023 year ended in 1-1 draws.

With ten goals scored, Senegal have the second best attacking record in the AFCON qualifiers, with Nigeria (13) in first.

Benin vs Senegal Prediction

Benin will be gunning for revenge against Senegal for their opening-game loss but lack quality to do so.

Their head-to-head record is also poor, with the Lions of Teranga having had Benin's numbers in the last few meetings. Considering the same, the visitors should prevail comfortably.

Prediction: Benin 0-2 Senegal

Benin vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Senegal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

