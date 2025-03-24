Benin vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

In a clash of top two sides in Group C, Benin take on leaders South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in neutral Ivory Coast on Tuesday. With eight points in five games, Benin are currently in second place and still have a chance to progress either as a group winner or one of the four best second-placed teams in the CAF groups.

However, Benin will be aiming to beat Bafana Bafana on Tuesday and usurp them from the first position.

After back-to-back wins, the Cheetahs hit another roadblock last week as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe. Having raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half, it seemed like Benin were on their way to a third consecutive qualifier win, but Zimbabwe fought back to net twice and earn a point.

Ranked 94th in the world, the West African nation will be cautious against slipping up again as Rwanda are breathing down their neck with seven points and could leapfrog them into second.

Meanwhile, the hosts of the 2010 FIFA World Cup are on their way to ending a 16-year wait for another appearance at the tournament. With three wins and a draw from five games, South Africa are cruising at the top with 10 points. As things stand, they are on course to earn a direct spot in the US-Canada-Mexico showpiece.

Benin vs South Africa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the third clash between Benin and South Africa.

Bafana Bafana have won both their previous games against Benin: 2-0 in January 2004 (AFCON finals) and 2-1 in November 2023 (ongoing World Cup qualifiers).

South Africa haven't lost a game since a 2-0 defeat to Mali in February 2024, coming at the African Cup of Nations group stages, a run stretching back by 20 games.

The Cheetahs are ranked 94th in the world while South Africa are on 57th, according to the latest FIFA Ranking.

Benin are unbeaten in their last six games, drawing their most recent four.

Benin vs South Africa Prediction

The Cheetahs could come flying out of the blocks here as they aim to leapfrog their rivals into first position and solidify their progression hopes. However, South Africa are no pushovers and have enjoyed a solid run in the campaign thus far. We expect a heated encounter with the sides playing out a draw.

Prediction: Benin 1-1 South Africa

Benin vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

