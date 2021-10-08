Benin vs Tanzania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Benin host Tanzania at the Stade de l'Amitie on Sunday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to continue their unbeaten run.

With two wins and a draw in three games, the Squirrels are at the top of Group J with seven points, two clear of DR Congo.

That included a 1-0 reverse in Tanzania on Thursday, as Michael Dussuyer's side prevailed on the back of a late strike from Steve Mounie.

The defeat was also Tanzania's first of the round, keeping them on four points with only three more games remaining.

At 132, Kim Poulsen's side are the lowest-ranked nation in the group, but all's not lost for them yet and there is still a glimmer of hope for qualifying. However, another setback at the weekend would definitely crush any such hopes.

Benin vs Tanzania Head-To-Head

There have been five clashes between the sides before, with Benin winning thrice.

That included a 1-0 win on Thursday when they clashed in the reverse fixture.

Benin Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Tanzania Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Benin vs Tanzania Team News

Benin

Goalkeeper Batori Douyeme was called up for the first time on Thursday but he remained on the bench for their clash.

He'd be hoping for a few minutes here, although Saturnin Allagbe, who kept a clean sheet in the win, is likely to retain his place in goal.

Former Huddersfield forward Steve Mounie netted the winning goal on Thursday and he'll be leading the line for the Squirrels once more.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tanzania

Despite the loss on Thursday, the Taifa Stars are unlikely to make too many changes in the XI.

Simon Msuva, who's scored 15 goals in 69 games, will lead the line once again, while Novatus Dismas is looking for his second goal in three games.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benin vs Tanzania Predicted XI

Benin (4-4-2): Saturnin Allagbe; Youssouf Assogba, Khaled Adenon, Cedric Hountondji, David Kiki; Cebio Soukou, Jordan Adeoti, Rodrigue Kossi, Matteo Ahlinvi; Steve Mounie, Desire Segbe Azankpo.

Tanzania (4-1-4-1): Metacha Mnata; Israel Mwenda, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Lusajo Mwaikenda, Mohamed Hussein; Mzamiru Yassin; Reliants Lusajo, Feisal Salum, John Raphael Bocco, Simon Msuva; Mbwana Samatta.

Benin vs Tanzania Prediction

Tanzania will have revenge on their minds but it won't be easy.

Benin have a resolute defense that has conceded just once in three games.

Also Read

Throw in the added home advantage and we could see a repeat of Thursday's result with the Squirrels reigning supreme once again.

Prediction: Benin 2-1 Tanzania

Edited by Shardul Sant