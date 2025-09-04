Benin vs Zimbabwe Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Benin will welcome Zimbabwe to Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in FIFA World Cup qualification on Friday. The hosts will hope to make the most of their two straight home matches in a familiar territory.

Ad

Benin vs Zimbabwe Preview

Benin have been playing their home matches in Cote d’Ivoire, specifically in Abidjan, due to substandard stadium facilities back home. They have won most of their games in their new home, where they enjoy enormous support, thanks to a sizeable Beninese diaspora in the country.

Les Guépards lost their last game to South Africa 2-0, which stunted their progress in Group C. They sit third, tied on eight points with second-placed Rwanda, with South Africa leading the group on 13 points. Benin will also play their next match in Abidjan, and must win both clashes to keep alive their hopes of qualification.

Ad

Trending

Zimbabwe are perhaps the least ambitious in the group, with zero victories after six matches played, drawing four and losing two. They sit bottom of the standings on four points. They have not been eliminated technically, but their chances of qualification are close to impossible, considering the level of their campaign so far.

The Warriors have played 75 FIFA World Cup qualification matches so far across 12 editions since 1974, but are yet to reach the finals. Zimbabwe hosted Benin on matchday five at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, with both teams sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw. However, Zimbabwe surprisingly held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw on matchday six.

Ad

Benin vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benin have won twice, drawn twice and lost twice after six rounds of matches in Group C.

Benin have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Benin have scored thrice and conceded six times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Zimbabwe have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Benin have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Zimbabwe have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Benin – L-L-D-D-D, Zimbabwe – W-D-D-L-L.

Ad

Benin vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benin will be in search of their first win in eight outings in all competitions. This game is theirs to lose based on their performance in the reverse fixture.

Zimbabwe will most likely use the remaining two matchdays of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers to prepare for the upcoming AFCON.

Benin are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Ad

Prediction: Benin 3-1 Zimbabwe

Benin vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Benin to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Benin to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zimbabwe to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More