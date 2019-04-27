Benzema hurt, doubtful for Madrid’s remaining season

Karim Benzema. (File Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Liyun/IANS)

Madrid, April 27 (IANS) Real Madrid has sidelined French forward Karim Benzema due to a left leg muscle injury, according to a statement by the club on Saturday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his left biceps femoris. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the note read.

The La Liga powerhouse did not reveal the degree of injury the Frenchman sustained during Madrid's most recent match with Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Thursday, nor the estimated recovery time, reports Efe news.

It's being speculated that Benzema will not recover in time to play for the remainder of Madrid's season, with four match days remaining.

In addition, the Frenchman did not participate in the team's morning practice at the club's Valdebebas sports facilities. It was the final practice session before the upcoming away duel vs Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

"The Real Madrid squad completed final training session ahead of Sunday's trip to Rayo Vallecano for the LaLiga Matchday 35 clash (8:45 pm CET). Zinedine Zidane had all members of his squad available to him, barring Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola and Karim Benzema," the club said.

On Friday, Benzema who scored Madrid's recent eight La Liga goals, had an indoor recovery session within the facility.