×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Benzema hurt, doubtful for Madrid’s remaining season

IANS
NEWS
News
12   //    27 Apr 2019, 21:43 IST
IANS Image
Karim Benzema. (File Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Liyun/IANS)

Madrid, April 27 (IANS) Real Madrid has sidelined French forward Karim Benzema due to a left leg muscle injury, according to a statement by the club on Saturday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his left biceps femoris. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the note read.

The La Liga powerhouse did not reveal the degree of injury the Frenchman sustained during Madrid's most recent match with Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Thursday, nor the estimated recovery time, reports Efe news.

It's being speculated that Benzema will not recover in time to play for the remainder of Madrid's season, with four match days remaining.

In addition, the Frenchman did not participate in the team's morning practice at the club's Valdebebas sports facilities. It was the final practice session before the upcoming away duel vs Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

"The Real Madrid squad completed final training session ahead of Sunday's trip to Rayo Vallecano for the LaLiga Matchday 35 clash (8:45 pm CET). Zinedine Zidane had all members of his squad available to him, barring Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola and Karim Benzema," the club said.

On Friday, Benzema who scored Madrid's recent eight La Liga goals, had an indoor recovery session within the facility.

Advertisement
Benzema is used to the transfer rumours - Zidane praises in-form striker
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Benzema surpasses Ronaldo's season goal tally with scintillating hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Benzema out of Real Madrid's trip to Rayo Vallecano
RELATED STORY
Bordalas wary of 'awesome' Benzema
RELATED STORY
Is Luka Jovic a good candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Benzema the world's best striker – Zidane
RELATED STORY
Benzema has always been crucial for Real Madrid – Zidane
RELATED STORY
Karim Benzema: The tranquil warrior retaliating the detractors
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players that can hurt Liverpool’s title ambitions tonight
RELATED STORY
Here's why Barcelona didn't sign Karim Benzema back in 2008
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us