Bergerac vs Versailles prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Bergerac will welcome Versailles to the Stade Francis Rongieras for a quarterfinal fixture in the Coupe de France.

The hosts secured their spot at this stage with a shock 1-0 victory over St Etienne in the last round. Romain Escarpit's 76th minute strike helped the fourth division outfit progress at the expense of their top-flight opponents.

Versailles also progressed at the expense of Toulouse by the same scoreline. Kapitbafan Djoco scored the match winner in the 79th minute.

They followed up the win with a 1-1 draw against Guincamp II on home turf in a National 2 - Group A league fixture on Saturday.

Bergerac secured maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Charmalieres on home turf a day earlier.

Bergerac vs Versailles Head-to-Head

Bergerac are currently on an 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having not tasted defeat since a 3-2 away loss to Andrezieux in September 2021. They have won 14 matches since then, including eliminating two Ligue 1 opponents in the Coupe de France.

Versailles are on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning seven and drawing two.

Bergerac form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Versailles form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Bergerac vs Versailles Team News

Bergerac

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Versailles

There are no known injury concerns for Versailles. However, Melvyn Vieira is suspended due to the double booking he received against Toulouse.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Melvyn Vieira

Bergerac vs Versailles Predicted XI

Bergerac Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pierre Laborde-Turon (GK); Sam Ducros, Antoine Letievant, Kevin Mingoua, Yohann Wachter; Damien Fachan, Adrian Sahibeddine, Victor Elissalt, Lucas Dumai, Hicham M'Laab; Samir Bakir

Versailles Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dan Delaunay (GK); Waly Diouf, Gustave Akueson, Mael de Gevigney; Makan Traore, Mamadou Savane, Inza Diarrassouba, Kevin Ba; Diego Michel, Christopher Ibayi, Bissourou Toure

Bergerac vs Versailles Prediction

Both sides are the only fourth-tier teams left in the competition and being paired with one another gives them a good shot at making the last four.

Bergerac have been in better form this season and also have home advantage in their favor. Versailles, for their part, have also impressed, even though their journey to the quarterfinal has not been as testing as for their hosts.

Given that the two teams are of almost equal standings, they will each fancy their chances of attaining success. However, we are backing Bergerac to narrowly edge the game with goals to be scored at both ends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bergerac 2-1 Versailles

Edited by Peter P