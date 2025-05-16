Berkane vs Simba Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

RS Berkane and Simba will trade tackles in the first leg of the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup final on Saturday (May 17th). The game will be played at Stade Municipal de Berkane.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over Maghreb Fez in the final matchday of the Moroccan Botola Pro last weekend. Ayoub Khairi gave them a ninth-minute lead while Mouad Hmamouchi stepped off the bench to equalize in the 53rd minute. Achraf Harmach's 66th-minute own goal restored the visitors' lead and Oussama Lamlioui made sure of the result deep into injury time.
The Orange Boys had already claimed a maiden league title a few weeks ago and ensured they ended the season with a 13-point margin over second-placed FAR Rabat.
Simba, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback away win over Kinondoni MC in the Tanzanian Ligi Kuu Bara. They went behind to Rashid Chambo's seventh-minute strike but Stephen Mukwala equalized eight minutes later. The 25-year-old completed his brace two minutes into the second half to complete the comeback.
The Dar es Salaam outfit will shift their focus to the continent, having booked their spot in the Confederation Cup final with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Stellenbosch in the semifinal. Berkane qualified with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Constantine.
Berkane vs Simba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides were drawn in Group D of the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup, with both sides claiming wins at home and advancing from the group.
- Four of Berkane's last five competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first half.
- Simba are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions (six wins).
- Berkane are unbeaten in their last 19 home games, winning 14 games.
- Simba are competing in the Confederation Cup final for the first time in their history.
Berkane vs Simba Prediction
Berkane have had a stunning campaign that saw them crowned as Moroccan champions for the first time in their history. They are seeking to add a third Confederation Cup title to their kitty in what is a fourth overall and second consecutive final appearance.
Simba, for their part, are competing at this stage for the first time in their history. The Reds of Msimbazi are domestic heavyweights but are still waiting for their first title at the continental stage.
We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Berkane 2-0 Simba
Berkane vs Simba Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Berkane to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals