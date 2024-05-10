Berkane vs Zamalek prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2023-24

RS Berkane will welcome Zamalek to Stade Municipal de Berkane for the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup final on Sunday. The home side will be looking to build on their 3-2 victory over Moghreb Tetouan at the same venue in the Moroccan Botola Pro.

Issoufou Dayo Youssef Mehri and Djibril Ouattara scored for the Orange while Hamza Ghatas and Pape Badji scored for the visitors.

Zamalek, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Smouha in the Egyptian Premier League. Abubakar Liadi's 53rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

El Nady El Malaky will turn their focus to the continent where they booked their spot in the final with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Dreams in the last four. Berkane were awarded a 6-0 aggregate win over USM Alger following the Algerians' withdrawal due to political differences.

Berkane vs Zamalek Head-to-Head

Both sides also disputed the final of the 2018-19 CAF Confederation Cup. Zamalek triumphed with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory at home after both sides claimed 1-0 wins in their respective stadia.

Berkane form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Zamalek form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Berkane vs Zamalek Team News

Berkane

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Berkane.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Zamalek

Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh and Mohamed Abdelshafy are unavailable due to ACL injuries.

Injuries: Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Mohamed Abdelshafy

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Berkane vs Zamalek Predicted XI

Berkane Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hamza Akbi Hamiani (GK); Amine El Maswab, Adil Tahif, Abdelhak Assal, Hamza Semmoumy; Youssef Mehri, Omar Arjoune, Mohamed El Morabit, Youssef El Fahli; Oussama Lamiloui, Yassine Labhiri

Zamalek Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed Awad (GK); Ahmed Fatouh, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Hamza Mathlouthi, Omar Gaber; Ziad Kamal, Nabil Dunga; Mostafa Shalaby, Samson Akinyoola, Zizo; Seifeddine Jaziri

Berkane vs Zamalek Prediction

RS Berkane will be hoping to end their season with silverware by triumphing here. They have been dominant in this competition in recent years, having made it to three of the previous five finals, winning two.

Their sole loss in this time came to Zamalek, with that 2019 triumph the only time the Cairo outfit have won Africa's secondary cup competition.

We are backing the two sides to leave it all to play for in the second leg with a low-scoring stalemate this weekend.

Prediction: Berkane 1-1 Zamalek