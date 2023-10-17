Bermuda vs Belize Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2023

Bermuda will entertain Belize at Dame Flora Duffy National Sports Centre in the CONCACAF Nations League on Wednesday.

Bermuda vs Belize Preview

Group C of League B is becoming one of the toughest in the series with all four teams capable of reaching the top spot. French Guiana are leaders with seven points followed by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on six points. Bermuda and Belize are in third and fourth place with four and three points respectively.

Gombey Warriors got the better of Belize 1-0 when the sides clashed in the previous matchday at the FFB Stadium in Belmopan. That victory halted Bermuda’s scary run of four matches without a win. However, they boast a better home record of two wins and two draws in their last five matches on their turf.

Belize sit bottom of the group with three points but remain one of the most dreaded teams in the group. Their 2-0 away win over group leaders French Guiana in the second matchday sent shockwaves across the entire competition. They will certainly strive to replicate that feat at Devonshire Parish on Wednesday.

The Jaguars, however, have been struggling with their form, boasting just one victory in their last 10 matches in all competitions. During that period they lost seven matches, conceding 11 goals. They have not fared better on the road either, losing three of their last five matches. However, we expect an intense contest between the sides.

Bermuda vs Belize Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bermuda have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Bermuda have won twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Bermuda have scored five goals and conceded nine in their last five matches.

Belize have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Bermuda have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Belize have won once and lost four times.

Bermuda vs Belize Prediction

This is a crucial meeting for both sides as the outcome could lead them to swap their positions in the standings. Bermuda are eying the second spot and could achieve that if they prevail over the visitors to take their total to seven points.

Belize could also leap to the second spot if they succeed. However, another loss would almost definitely keep them bottom of the group.

Bermuda come into the game as favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Bermuda 2-1 Belize

Bermuda vs Belize Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Bermuda to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Bermuda to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Belize to score - Yes