Bermuda vs Brunei Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024 

Bermuda and Brunei lock horns at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday in a friendly, as part of the 2024 FIFA Series.

Back in action for the first time since November, Bermuda are looking to begin the year on a positive note, banishing the struggles of 2023.

In eight games last year, the Gombey Warriors won only twice and lost four times. All their games came in the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League, as the island side finished third in Group C and fell short of getting a promotion to League A.

In the FIFA Series, 23 players have been summoned by manager Michael Findlay. Rising star Kane Crichlow, who has netted six times for the side in nine games, is likely to lead the line for them once again.

Meanwhile, Brunei played only three games last year, losing all of them. After getting crushed 10-0 by Hong Kong in a friendly, the Wasps were hammered 6-0 home and away by Indonesia in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Mario Rivera has called up 22 players for this month's double-header to Bermuda and Vanuatu, including key forward Razimie Ramili. He has struck six times for the side in 16 games. There are seven uncapped players in the squad.

Bermuda vs Brunei Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Bermuda and Brunei

In their last eight games, Bermuda have won twice and lost four times

Brunei have lost their last three games, conceding 22 times without scoring.

Bermuda are ranked 171st in the world, while Brunei are 194th.

Bermuda vs Brunei Prediction

It's a clash of two lowly ranked sides lacking in genuine quality. Brunei, especially, are one of the weakest sides in the world, so Bermuda will look to take advantage. The Gombey Warriors should nick this one, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Bermuda 1-0 Brunei

Bermuda vs Brunei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bermuda

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No