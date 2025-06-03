Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2025

Bermuda host Cayman Islands at the Bermuda National Stadium in Devonshire Parish on Wednesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side are looking for their first win of the campaign after having drawn and lost once from their opening two games in Group A.
They pegged back Antigua and Barbuda with a 90th-minute equalizer in their first qualifying fixture, through Sachiel Ming. But on matchday two, Honduras dealt them a 6-1 battering on home turf.
With just one point in the bag, the Gombey Warriors are in fifth and the last position of their group. To make matters worse, they've also lost in their most recent three clashes, including two in 2025: a 5-3 loss to Honduras in the first leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers followed by a 2-0 defeat in the return leg.
Ranked 168th in the world, Bermuda need to seriously up their game if they were to pick up their first qualifying win here. Meanwhile, their opponents Cayman Islands are up in third with three points.
They had managed to beat Antigua in their opening game, with Joshwa Campbell popping up with a stoppage-time winner. But on matchday two, Cayman Islands forfeit their clash away to Cuba due to visa restrictions stemming from the United States government's restrictions on travel to Cuba.
Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been nine clashes between the sides in history, with Bermuda winning five times over Cayman Islands and losing just once.
- Interestingly, Cayman Islands' only win in the fixture came in their first-ever encounter in May 1998, a 2-0 win in the Caribbean Cup.
- Bermuda and Cayman Islands have drawn their recent two clashes and three of their last four.
- The sides are meeting for the first time since June 2021.
- Bermuda are ranked 168th in the world while Cayman are 23 places adrift, according to the FIFA World Ranking.
Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Prediction
Cayman Islands have technically played just one game and showed a solid defense, which they will rely upon again here.
Bermuda are on a rough patch right now and could see their vulnerabilities capitalized upon again here.
Prediction: Bermuda 0-1 Cayman Islands
Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Cayman Islands to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No