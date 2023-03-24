Bermuda vs Guyana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Bermuda welcome Guyana to the Bermuda National Stadium for a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat at Monteserrat in June 2022. Lyle Taylor was the star of the show, scoring a second-half brace to guide his nation to victory. Bermuda's last game saw them awarded a 3-0 victory over the same opponents, following the latter's withdrawal from the game.

Guyana, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 6-0 defeat at Haiti. Mondy Prunier and Carnejy Antoine scored second-half braces. The victory saw them hold on to second spot in Group B, having garnered six points from four games. They're four points behind group leaders Haiti. Bermuda sit in third spot with four points to show for their efforts after as many games.

Bermuda vs Guyana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Guyana lead 2-1, while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Guyana claimed a 2-1 home win.

Three of their four clashes between the two sides have seen both teams score.

Six of Guyana's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Bermuda have won just three of their last 15 games (excluding the awarded victory over Montserrat).

Five of Bermuda's last six games have had goals at both ends.

Bermuda vs Guyana Prediction

Bermuda and Guyana still have mathematical chances of promotion to League A. However, Haiti's four-point advantage, coupled with their vastly superior goal difference, gives the group leaders a significant edge in the race for promotion.

The two teams chasing them need to garner maximum points from their final two games, scoring plenty of goals too. The most recent games involving Bermuda and Guyana have been high-scoring affairs, and the trend could continue.

A defeat for either side will end their slim hopes of qualification, while a victory for Haiti against bottom-placed Montserrat would grant them automatic promotion regardless of result elsewheres. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bermuda 2-2 Guyana

Bermuda vs Guyana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

