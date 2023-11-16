Bermuda vs St. Vincent Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Bermuda will host St. Vincent in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Thursday (November 16th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Belize in the Nations League in October. Kane Crichlow broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 37th minute while Eldon Reneau leveled matters in the 75th minute.

St. Vincent, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to French Guiana. Thomas Nemouthe and Franz Gaubert scored either side of Cornelius Stewart to help the home side take a 2-1 lead into the break. Oalex Anderson missed a penalty early in the second half but Stewart completed his brace to draw the game level in the 73rd minute. Second-half substitute Jules Haabo scored the match-winner three minutes later.

The loss saw them drop to second spot in Group C, having garnered six points from four games. Bermuda are one point and are currently one spot behind them.

Bermuda vs St. Vincent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. St. Vincent won two and drew one.

St. Vincent's last nine games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Bermuda's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Bermuda have won just one of their last 10 games (six losses) excluding an awarded victory over Montserrat.

St. Vincent's last three games have produced over 2.5 goals in the first half.

Each of the three head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bermuda vs St. Vincent Prediction

The battle for promotion to League A in Group C is intense, with all four teams in the group still in with a shot at finishing top of the group. St. Vincent have a one-point advantage over Bermuda and are one point behind table-toppers French Guiana.

Bermuda are the bookmakers' pre-game favorites and also have home advantage. However, the Gombey Warriors have never won a game against St. Vincent and will look to buck this trend.

The visitors' games tend to be open-ended and both sides are likely to create goalscoring chances. We are backing Kyle Lightbourne's side to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Bermuda 2-1 St. Vincent

Bermuda vs St. Vincent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bermuda to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bermuda to win either half