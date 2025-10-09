Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025 

Bermuda and Trinidad and Tobago will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (October 10th). The game will be played at the Bermuda National Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Curacao in the Qualifiers in the last international window in September 2025. They were two goals down by the 26th minute thanks to Tahith Chong's brace but Kane Crichlow and Djair Parfitt-Williams scored to ensure the game was level at the break. Tyrese Noslin stepped off the bench to score the match-winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.
Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Jamaica. Bailey Cadamarteri broke the deadlock in the 36th minute while Jonathan Russell made it 2-0 in the 57th minute.
The loss left the Soca Warriors in third spot in Group B with one point from two games. Bermuda are bottom on zero points.
Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both sides have two wins apiece from four head-to-head games.
- This will be their first meeting since October 2011 when Bermuda claimed a 2-1 home win in a 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.
- Trinidad and Tobago are winless in their last six games (three losses).
- Nine of Bermuda's last 10 games have produced three goals or more.
- Trinidad's last four games have produced less than three goals.
- Bermuda dropped three places to 165th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Trinidad dropped one place to 102nd.
- Bermuda form guide: L-L-W-W-L; Trinidad and Tobago form guide: L-D-D-D-L
Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction
Bermuda have lost both games in the Qualifiers so far, conceding seven goals and scoring just two. They will be hoping to register their first points on the board here.
Trinidad and Tobago have struggled in the last few months, having won just one of their last nine games. They lost five games in this run but enter this game as heavy favorites.
Back the visitors to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Bermuda 1-3 Trinidad and Tobago
Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Trinidad and Tobago to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Trinidad to score over 1.5 goals