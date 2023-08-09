Bersenbruck vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2023

Fifth-tier side Bersenbruck will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Bremer Brücke in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Friday.

The hosts booked their place in the competition with a 3-0 win over SC Spelle-Venhaus in the 2022–23 Verbandspokal in May. The visitors have earned a direct place in the first round of the competition thanks to being one of the 18 teams that played in the Bundesliga in the 2022-23 season.

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season last Sunday as they got their Oberliga campaign underway with a 3-1 win over Germania Egestorf.

The visitors are set to play their first competitive match of the season on Friday and have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the pre-season, recording four wins in six games. In their last match of the pre-season, they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Montpellier.

The visitors were eliminated from the second round last season in the DFB-Pokal and will look to improve upon that record this time around.

Bersenbruck vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Friday.

The hosts have won seven of their last nine home games in all competitions, scoring at least three goals in six games in that period.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the pre-season thus far and are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games, recording three wins and keeping a couple of clean sheets.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Bersenbruck vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The hosts have won three of their last four games and will look to continue that form in this match. They will play their first match in the DFB-Pokal in the 21st century and the nerves might get the better of them.

While Die Fohlen will play their first competitive match of the season, they have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the pre-season thus far, and considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bersenbruck 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bersenbruck vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Weigl to score or assist any time - Yes