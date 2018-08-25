Reports: Besiktas 'accidentally announce' signing of Liverpool goalkeeper

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

What's the rumour?

Liverpool are having a good time on the pitch as well as in the transfer window. The five times European champions are looking stronger than ever and are expected to finally end their 6-year trophy drought this season.

Liverpool keeper have been transferred to Besiktas on a loan deal. There hasn't been an official announcement from either club but according to many sources including The Guardian, Besiktas revealed the picture of Karius on their Twitter handle which was soon removed.

Besiktas uploaded this picture and removed it soon.

Liverpool reached the UEFA Champions League final last season and were expected to beat Real Madrid. But Real Madrid's exceptional performance in the final and Lorius Karius' two major mistakes cost them the UCL trophy.

In case you didn't know...

Karius is a 25-year-old German footballer who came to Liverpool from Mainz. The Liverpool shot stopper was expected to be amongst the modern day greats and was doing well until the UCL Final in Kiev. Since that disastrous match of his career, he hasn't been able to bounce back and have lost his confidence as well.

In the Premier League last season, Karius made 19 appearances for the Reds and had 10 clean sheets having an average of 1.47 saves per game. The best ability that the player possesses is his ball claiming rate which was as high as 87% in the EPL season 17/18.

His performance in the UCL final might have had a psychological effect on his mind and has declined his performances since then.

The heart of the matter

It was in the news that Besiktas has approached Liverpool for the goalkeeper and as it seems now, Liverpool might have agreed on a two-year long loan deal which would help Karius to bounce back.

Ever since the match in Kiev, Karius lost his trust amongst the fan base and the team as well. Only few players came to defend the goalkeeper after the game.

Liverpool have signed their most expensive goalkeeper ever from AS Roma this transfer window. Alisson Becker finally landed in Anfield after being in contact with top European clubs including Real Madrid.

It was obvious that Alisson's arrival would replace Karius as the first team goalkeeper and he was expected to leave. There's no confirmation from any of the club about the deal but Turkish club Besiktas have posted a picture of Karius in their home kit on their social media handle.

Rumour rating/probability: 9/10

As it seems a huge blunder by Besiktas to mistakenly announce Karius as their new signing, though the picture was removed soon. But, it is obvious that Liverpool wanted to get rid of Karius so as to develop the player. A loan move seems to be on the cards.

It is expected that Liverpool/Besiktas will soon give an official statement about the done deal.

What's next?

The Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker would be the first choice goalkeeper for Liverpool and Besiktas have added another good player in their squad. It remains to see whether Liverpool will attach a buyback clause in the loan agreement.