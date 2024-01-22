Besiktas vs Adana Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Besiktas will face Adana Demirspor at the Tupras Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Super Lig campaign.

The home side have endured a rather disappointing campaign so far but remain in contention for continental football. They suffered a shock 4-0 thrashing at the hands of relegation battlers Pendikspor in their last match, marking their first-ever defeat under new boss Fernando Santos and their heaviest league defeat since November 2021 when they lost 4-0 to Giresunspor.

Besiktas sit fourth in the league table with 35 points from 21 matches. They are five points above their midweek opponents in sixth-place and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Wednesday.

Adana Demirspor enjoyed a strong start to their season but seem to have lost their way in recent weeks and have now appointed Hikmet Karaman as the new boss. They played out a 1-1 draw against Ankaragucu last time out, with Emre Akbaba opening the scoring early after the restart before their opponents drew level minutes later.

Besiktas vs Adana Demirspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Besiktas and Adana DS. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The hosts were beaten 4-2 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a five-game unbeaten streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Besiktas have conceded 30 goals in the Super Lig this season, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Adana DS are one of two sides in the Turkish top-flight this season without a win on the road.

Besiktas vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Besiktas' latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won their last two home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Adana DS are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 12 games across all competitions. They are without a win on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Adana Demirspor

Besiktas vs Adana Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven competitive matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)