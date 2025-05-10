Besiktas vs Adana Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Besiktas continue their push for Europa League qualification when they take on Adana Demirspor at the Tupras Stadium on Sunday. Mustafa Alper Avci’s men, meanwhile, have already been relegated from the top flight and will look to bow out with their heads held high.

Besiktas secured consecutive wins for the first time since March as they edged out rivals Fenerbahce 1-0 last Sunday, thanks to a first-half strike from Gedson Fernandes.

This followed an emphatic 5-1 victory over Hatayspor on April 25 which brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s four-game winless run across all competitions to an end.

Besiktas have picked up 55 points from their 32 Super Lig matches so far to sit fourth in the standings, four points above fifth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir and two behind third-placed Samsunspor in the Europa League spot.

Adana Demirspor, meanwhile, failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Goztepe at the New Adana Stadium last weekend. Avci’s men have gone 16 consecutive games without a win, losing 14 and claiming four draws since the turn of the year.

It has been a turbulent campaign for Adana Demirspor, who find themselves rock-bottom in the Super Lig table with -2 points, having incurred point deductions from the Turkish Football Federation.

Besiktas vs Adana Demirspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle between Besiktas and Adana Demirspor, with both sides claiming three wins apiece in their last 10 meetings.

Adana Demirspor are unbeaten in their last three games against Besiktas, picking up two wins and one draw since a 4-1 defeat in May 2023.

Besiktas have lost just two of their most recent 10 home games in the league, while claiming six wins and two draws since the start of December.

Demirspor are on a run of eight consecutive away defeats since the turn of the year, stretching back to a 3-1 victory over Hatayspor on December 23.

Besiktas vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

While this is a dead rubber for Adana Demirspor, Besiktas head into the weekend in need of all three points as they push for the Europa League spot.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are tipping Solskjaer’s men to come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-0 Adana Demirspor

Besiktas vs Adana Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last seven encounters)

