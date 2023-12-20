Besiktas vs Alanyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Besiktas and Alanyaspor return to action following the Turkish Super Lig’s one-week hiatus when they lock horns at the Tupras Stadyumu on Thursday.

The Black Eagles boast a 100% home record against Fatih Tekke’s side and will head into the midweek clash looking to extend this dominant run.

Besiktas bowed out of Europe with their heads held high as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Lugano in the final Group D game of the UEFA Europa Conference League last Thursday.

Prior to that, Riza Calimbay’s men were on a three-match winless run, losing twice with a somewhat disappointing 1-1 league draw against Ankaragucu on December 3 sandwiched between the two defeats.

Benfica now return to action in the Super Lig, where they are currently fifth in the standings, level on 26 points with fourth-placed Trabonspor.

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor picked up successive wins for the first time this season last time out when they scraped a 1-0 victory against Istanbulspor at the Bahçelievler Stadium.

This followed a 1-0 victory over second-tier Kocaelispor on December 5 which saw their four-game winless run come to an end and secured their spot in the fifth round of the Turkish Cup.

While Alanyaspor have endured an underwhelming first half of the season and find themselves in 18th in the league table, they could move out of the danger zone with all three points on Thursday.

Besiktas vs Alanyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Besiktas have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from the last 14 meetings between the two teams.

Alanyaspor have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Besiktas have won their previous seven home games against Tekke’s men, scoring 19 goals and keeping four clean sheets since August 2016.

Alanyaspor currently hold the division's third-worst away record this season, having picked up just five points in their seven games on the road so far.

Calimbay’s men have won all but one of their last six Super Lig home matches, with a 3-1 loss to Fenerbahce on December 9 being the exception.

Besiktas vs Alanyaspor Prediction

Alanyaspor are in for another tough 90 minutes at the Tupras Stadyumu, where they have lost their last seven visits since 2016. Besiktas boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Alanyaspor

Besiktas vs Alanyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: First to score - Besiktas (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Alanyaspor)