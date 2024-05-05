Besiktas vs Ankaragucu Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024 

Besiktas will face Ankaragucu at the Tupras Stadyum on Tuesday in the second leg of the semifinals of the 2023-24 Turkiye Kupasi campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in their Super Lig campaign of late and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week. They beat Rizespor 3-2 in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point before Nottingham Forest loanee Joe Worrall scored the winner at the death.

Besiktas are 10-time winners of the domestic cup and have finished runner-ups on another six occasions. They picked up a 3-2 home victory over Basaksehir in their last appearance at this stage of the competition and will be hopeful of a win here as well.

Ankaragucu have struggled for results in the league this season but have often found solace in the domestic cup and will be looking forward to the midweek clash. They played out a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor last time out, with Anastasios Chatzigiovanis opening the scoring 10 minutes after kickoff before their opponents drew level from the spot in additional time.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash last month and will be desperate for a win this week.

Besiktas vs Ankaragucu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 125th meeting between Besiktas and Ankaragucu. The home side have won 82 of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 31 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Only two of AG's eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Besiktas vs Ankaragucu Prediction

Besiktas' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have won their last two home matches and will be looking to extend that streak on Tuesday.

Ankaragucu, meanwhile, are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won just one of their last six matches. They are without a win on the road since last November and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Ankaragucu

Besiktas vs Ankaragucu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams at the Tupras Stadyum have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)