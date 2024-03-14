Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

The action continues in round 30 of the Turkish Super Lig as Besiktas and Antalyaspor go head-to-head at the Tupras Stadium on Saturday.

Sergen Yalcin’s men have failed to win their last five games on the road since January and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Besiktas were condemned to a second consecutive defeat for the first time since November as they were beaten 2-0 by Gaziantep at the Gaziantep Stadium last Monday.

This followed a 1-0 loss at the hands of rivals Galatasaray on March 3 which saw their six-match unbeaten streak in all competitions come to an end.

With 46 points from 29 matches, Besiktas are currently fourth in the Super Lig table, three points off the Europa League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Antalyaspor were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

Prior to that, Yalcin’s side snapped their five-game winless run on March 4 courtesy of a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Gaziantep on home turf.

With 38 points from 29 matches, Antalyaspor are currently eighth in the league standings, level on points with ninth-placed Sivasspor.

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Antalyaspor have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last four competitive home games against Yalcin’s men, claiming one win and three draws since a 2-1 loss in June 2020.

Antalyaspor have failed to win their last five away matches, picking up two draws and losing three since a 1-0 victory at Pendikspor on January 9.

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Besiktas appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks and will head into Saturday’s game in search of a morale-boosting result. Antalyaspor’s struggles on the road give Besiktas a slight upper hand here and we expect them to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Antalyaspor

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than three bookings in six of their last eight encounters)