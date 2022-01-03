Besiktas vs Antalyaspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Cup 2021-22

Besiktas and Antalyaspor lock horns at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar for the Turkish Super Cup title on Wednesday.

The visitors are currently on a five-game winless run against the hosts and will be aiming to end this dry spell and clinch their first-ever Super Cup win.

Besiktas secured their place in the next round of the Turkish Cup last Thursday as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Altay.

The Black Eagles are now unbeaten in all but one of their last five games in all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw.

They now head out to Qatar where they will trade tackles with Antalyaspor for the Super Cup title after securing the league double last term.

Meanwhile, Antalyaspor booked their place in this season’s Super Cup after finishing runners-up in the Turkish Cup last term.

Alfons Groenendijk’s men head into Wednesday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-1 win over Giresunspor in round 4 of the Turkish Cup last Tuesday.

While Antalyaspor will be seeking to clinch their first-ever Super Cup title, they face the stern test of going up against an opposing side who they have failed to beat in their last five attempts.

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Head-To-Head

Besiktas have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 27 wins from the last 39 meetings between the teams. Antalyaspor have managed just five wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Besiktas Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Antalyaspor Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Team News

Besiktas

The hosts will be without the services of Mert Gunok, Necip Uysal, Ajdin Hasic and Gokhan Tore, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Mert Gunok, Necip Uysal, Ajdin Hasic, Gokhan Tore

Suspended: None

Antalyaspor

The visitors head into the game with a few missing key players. Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Dogukan Nelik and Enzo Crivelli are all unavailable through injuries.

Injured: Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Dogukan Nelik, Enzo Crivelli

Suspended: None

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Predicted XI

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ersin Destanoglu; Valentin Rosier, Welinton, Francisco Montero, Domagoj Vida; Atiba Hutchinson, Miralem Pjanic, Mehmet Topal; Rachid Ghezzal, Cyle Larin, Michy Batshuayi

Antalyaspor Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ruud Boffin; Veysel Sarı, Naldo, Fedor Kudryashov; Bünyamin Balcı, Fredy Ribiero, Güray Vural, Deni Milosevic; Doğukan Sinik, Paul Omo Mukairu, Amilton

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Besiktas, who boast a fine record over Antalyaspor, will be looking to extend their dominance and clinch their 10th Super Cup win. We predict they will comfortably see off Antalyaspor, who have won just one of the last eight meetings between the sides.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-0 Antalyaspor

Edited by Peter P