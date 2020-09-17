Besiktas vs Antalyaspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2020-21

Besiktas will host Antalyaspor in the second gameweek of the Turkish Super Lig 2020-21 season on Saturday. Both teams won their respective season openers with Besiktas registering a 3-1 win over Trabzonspor and Antalyaspor getting the better of Genclerbirligi SK, beating them 2-0 at home.

Besiktas are looking at an inviting set of fixtures and will be pumped after picking up a win in their opening game of the season. They now have five straight fixtures against teams that finished outside the top 8 last season. If they can get favourable results on this run, then they can establish an early lead at the top.

Tyler Boyd put Besiktas ahead against Trabzonspor with a beauty of a curler from outside the area in the 54th minute before Bernard Mensah extended the lead for the Kara Kartallar from the spot in the 64th minute. Jeremain Lens made it 3-0 in the 74th minute for Besiktas before Trabzonspor pulled one back in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Bunyamin Balci and Hakan Ozmert were the scorers for Antalyaspor in their win over Genclerbirligi SK last week.

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Head-to-Head

It is a fixture that Besiktas have absolutely dominated in the past. They have won 21 of the 29 games while Antalyaspor have won just five games and three games have ended in a draw.

However, against the run of tide, the last time these two sides met it was Antalyaspor that came away with the win registering a 2-1 win. But these two teams did square up against each other albeit in a pre-season friendly and Besiktas won that game 3-0.

Besiktas form guide: W-L-L-W-W (including friendlies)

Antalyaspor form guide: W-L-L-L-W (including friendlies)

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Team News

Tyler Boyd will continue to fill in for the injured Georges-Kevin Nkoudou. Dorukhan Tokoz is expected to start in place of Oguzhan Ozyakup who suffered a knock. Josef de Souza returned to training but is likely to come off the bench for this one.

Injuries: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Doubtful: Oguzhan Ozyakup, Josef de Souza

Suspensions: None

As for Antaylaspor, new arrival Serdar Gurler is sidelined owing to an injury. Nuri Sahin might finally make his debut for the club against Besiktas. Tamer Tuna has a near-full squad to choose his playing XI from.

Injuries: Serdar Gurler

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Predicted Lineups

Besiktas predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Ersin Destanoglu, Necip Uysal, Welinton, Domagoj Vida, Fabrice N'Sakala, Dorukhan Tokoz, Atiba Hutchinson, Ajdin Hasic, Bernard Mensah, Tyler Boyd and Cyle Larin.

Antalyaspor predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ruud Boffin, Nazim Sangare, Fedor Kudryashov, Veysel Sari, Eren Albayrak, Nuri Sahin, Dogukan Sinik, Hakan Ozmert, Fredy Ribeiro, Amilton and Adis Jahovic

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Antalyaspor will fancy their chances after beating Besiktas the last time they visited Vodafone Park. However, Besiktas have since beaten them comprehensively albeit in a club friendly.

But on Saturday, we expect Besiktas to convert their home advantage into a win as they'd be charged up to exact revenge on their opposition.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Antalyaspor