Besiktas vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15, 2023 

Besiktas face Augsburg at the Kufstein Arena, Austria, on Saturday (July 15) in a friendly.

The Black Eagles enjoyed a largely solid league campaign last season, with manager Senol Gunes coming in for his second stint in charge in October. Besiktas finished third in the league with 78 points from 36 games, their second-highest points tally in seven seasons. This will be their first game of the pre-season.

Augsburg, meanwhile, endured a torrid Bundesliga campaign last season, avoiding the drop by the skin of their teeth. They won just once in 11 games to finish 15th with 34 points from as many games.

The Fuggerstadter thrashed amateur side Turkspor Augsburg 6-0 in their first friendly earlier this week.

Besiktas vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

The Black Eagles have had 13 competitive meetings against German opposition and have lost ten and winning two.

Augsburg's last meeting against Turkish opposition came in July 2019, beating Galatasaray 4-1 in a friendly.

The Fuggerstadter were the third-lowest-scoring side in the German top flight last season, netting 42 times.

Besiktas had the second-best defensive record in the Super Lig last season, conceding 36 times.

The Turkish outfit are without a clean sheet in six games.

Besiktas vs Augsburg Prediction

Besiktas are on a brilliant 15-game unbeaten streak, picking up 11 wins and four draws. They beat Mainz 1-0 in their last game against German opposition.

Augsburg, meanwhile, ended the previous campaign with a three-game losing streak, failing to score twice. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Black Eagles win this one.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-0 Augsburg

Besiktas vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Besiktas' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Augsburg's last five games.)

