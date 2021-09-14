Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund will face Besiktas in their first game of Group C in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The German side have started the season reasonably well, but will hope to put in better performances defensively.

Marco Rose’s side have won their last two games in the Bundesliga despite conceding a total of five goals. Right now, outscoring teams is their plan A, but they will have to improve defensively.

Champions League Mode 🔛 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 13, 2021

Besiktas, on the other hand, are yet to concede in the Turkish Super Lig, and are at the top of the table with three wins and a draw.

Stopping Borussia Dortmund’s attack, however, will be an entirely different proposition. Die Schwarzgelben came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in their previous game.

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-head

The two sides have only faced off in the 1989 Cup Winners’ Cup, and Borussia Dortmund won both the legs against Besiktas.

Besiktas are a tough nut to crack at home, though, so Borussia Dortmund will not have it all their way this time.

Besiktas form guide: W-D-W-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-L-W-W

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Besiktas

Alex Teixeira and Domagoj Vida picked up injuries during Besiktas' 3-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor over the weekend, and are not expected to feature. Umut Meras and Ajdin Hasic are still unavailable.

Injured: Alex Teixeira, Domagoj Vida, Umut Meras, Ajdin Hasic

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz remain doubtful for the clash. Mats Hummels once again came off the bench against Leverkusen, but is not fit enough to start against Besiktas.

Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou are still unavailable.

Injured: Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz

Suspended: Mone

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups

Besiktas probable XI (4-1-4-1): Ersin Destanoglu; Fabrice N'Sakala, Welinton, Necip Uysal, Valentin Rosier; Souza; Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Atiba Hutchinson, Miralem Pjanic, Rachid Ghezzal; Michy Batshuayi

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-1-2-1-2): Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus; Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are the favorites in Group C, but they will have to play at a high level to finish top. Besiktas away will be a test, and we expect Marco Rose’s side to come out on top.

Also Read

Score prediction: Besiktas 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P