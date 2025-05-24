Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Besiktas and Caykur Rizespor lock horns at the Tupras Stadium in round 37 of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. İlhan Palut’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last 18 meetings between the two teams since a 1-0 loss in December 2014.

Rafa Silva came up clutch for Besiktas last Sunday when he struck in the 71st minute to hand them a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

With that result, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side have now gone five straight games without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir on April 12.

Besiktas have picked up 59 points from their 34 Super Lig matches so far to sit fourth in the league standings, five points above Basaksehir in the Conference League qualifying spot.

On the other hand, Caykur Rizespor turned in an attacking show of class last time out when they thrashed Goztepe 6-3 at the Caykur Didi Stadium.

The win over Goztepe guaranteed Palut’s men their place in the top flight next season as they sit 14th in the table with 43 points from 34 games, seven points above the dreaded bottom three heading into the final two games.

While Rizespor will be looking to build on their win over Goztepe, results on the road offer little optimism as they have lost their most recent five away games across all competitions since late February.

Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Caykur Rizespor have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Caykur Rizespor are on a run of five consecutive away defeats across all competitions, stretching back to a 3-2 victory over Samsunspor on February 22.

Besiktas boast the division’s fourth-best home record, having picked up 35 points from their 17 games at the Tupras Stadium so far.

Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction

Fresh off the back of an emphatic 6-3 victory over Goztepe, Caykur Rizespor will head into the weekend with confidence as they look to close out the season on a strong note.

However, Besiktas have been near impenetrable down the final stretch of the season and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Caykur Rizespor

Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: First to score - Besiktas (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games against Rizespor)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

