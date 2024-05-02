Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2024

Besiktas and Caykur Rizespor get round 35 of the Turkish Super Lig underway when they square off at the Tupras Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides are currently separated by just two points in a heated race for a place in Europe and will be looking for a strong end to the season.

Besiktas were sent crashing back to earth in their push for a top-four finish as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

This followed a 2-0 home victory over Ankaragucu on April 19, which saw their run of five consecutive games without a win come to an end.

With 51 points from 34 matches, Besiktas are currently fifth in the Super Lig table, one point off fourth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Caykur Rizespor, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ankaragucu after throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half.

Prior to that, Ilhan Palut’s side were denied a fourth win on the bounce as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Istanbul Basaksehir on April 21.

Rizespor have picked up 49 points from 34 matches to sit seventh in the league table, level on points with sixth-placed Kasimpasa.

Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Caykur Rizespor have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Serdar Topraktepe’s men are unbeaten in their last 16 games against Caykur Rizespor, claiming 13 wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in December 2014.

Besiktas have won just one of their last four Super Lig matches while losing twice and claiming one draw since the start of March.

Rizespor have lost seven of their last eight away games across all competitions, with a 4-0 victory at Istanbulspor on April 2 being the exception.

Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction

With just two points separating Besiktas and Rizespor, we anticipate a thrilling contest as both sides look to secure European football.

Topraktepe’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we see them coming away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Caykur Rizespor

Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: First to score - Besiktas (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last seven games against Rizespor)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals in six of their last seven clashes)