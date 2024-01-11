Besiktas vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

The action continues in round 20 of the Turkish Super Lig as Besiktas play host to Fatih Karagumruk at the Tupras Stadyumu on Saturday.

With their Turkish Cup fifth-round clash on the horizon, both sides will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result and gather some momentum.

Besiktas picked up their first win of the year on Tuesday when they hammered Caykur Rizespor 4-0 at the Estadio Çaykur Didi.

While Fernando Santos’ men have made it five wins and one draw in their last six away games across all competitions, they now return home, where they are on a four-match losing streak across all competitions.

With 32 points from 19 matches, Besiktas are currently fourth in the Super Lig table, one point behind third-placed Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Fatih Karagumruk returned to winning ways in style as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Kayserispor at the Necmi̇ Kadioğlu Sports Complex.

Prior to that, Shota Arveladze’s side were on a four-game losing run, conceding seven goals and scoring just once in that time.

With 20 points from 19 matches, Karagumruk are currently 15th in the league standings, level on points with 16th-placed Hatayspor and just two points above the relegation zone.

Besiktas vs Fatih Karagumruk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Besiktas have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Fatih Karagumruk have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last six games against Arveladze’s men, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in May 2021.

Karagumruk are without a win in eight successive away matches, losing six and picking up two draws since August’s 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Besiktas are currently on a run of four consecutive home defeats across all competitions, conceding a staggering 14 goals and scoring three since November’s 1-0 win over Basaksehir.

Besiktas vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction

Besiktas have been shocking at home in recent weeks but will be backing themselves against a Karagumruk side who have struggled to impose themselves away from home.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing the hosts to come away with the desired results.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-0 Fatih Karagumruk

Besiktas vs Fatih Karagumruk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven encounters)