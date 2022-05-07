Besiktas vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Besiktas entertain local rivals Fenerbahce at the Vodafone Arena in Turkish Super Lig action on Sunday.

The league title was decided last week as Trabzonspor played out a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor to lift the title with three games to spare.

Besiktas are six points off the Europa Conference League qualifiers, so will need to win their remaining three games to have any hopes of European football next season.

They took a step in that direction as they defeated Kayserispor 3-2 last time around. Georges-Kévin Nkoudou bagged a quick-fire brace to secure a win for the club.

Fenerbahce are comfortably placed in the second spot but need to avoid dropping points in the three remaining games. They are on an eight-game winning streak in league fixtures at the moment and defeated Gaziantep 3-2 in their previous outing.

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

There have been 354 official meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with the first one coming in 1924. The visiting side enjoy a narrow 133-126 lead in wins and 95 games have ended in draws.

They last met in league action at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in December. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Besiktas form guide (Turkish Super Lig): W-L-D-W-D

Fenerbahce form guide (Turkish Super Lig): W-W-W-W-W

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Team News

Besiktas

Domagoj Vida, Umut Meras and Can Bozdogan are injured at the moment and are unlikely to feature here. Demir Ege Tiknaz and Mert Günok are long-term absentees with ligament injuries.

Valentin Rosier is out with a yellow card suspension while Francisco Montero will also serve a one-match suspension due to a red card in the previous game.

Injuries: Mart Gunok, Domagoj Vida, Umut Meras, Can Bozdogan, Demir Ege Tiknaz

Suspension: Valentin Rosier, Francisco Montero

Fenerbahce

Miguel Crespo is out for the season with a foot injury, while Dimitrios Pelkas is also struggling with a foot issue. Min-jae Kim returned to Korea with an injury, Arda Guller was injured last week and will not feature again this season. Attila Szalai remains sidelined with a muscle issue.

Serdar Aziz will have to serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Miguel Crespo, Dimitrios Pelkas, Min-jae Kim, Arda Guller, Attila Szalai

Suspended: Serdar Aziz

Unavailable: Mesut Ozil, Ozan Tufan

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Predicted XIs

Besiktas (3-4-3): Ersin Destanoglu (GK); Welinton, Serdar Saatcı, Kerem Kalafat; Necip Uysal, Rachid Ghezzal, Emirhan İlkhan, Atiba Hutchinson; Alex Teixeira, Cyle Larin, Michy Batshuayi

Fenerbahce (4-2-3-1): Altay Bayındır (GK); Bright Osayi-Samuel, Marcel Tisserand, José Sosa, Ferdi Kadioglu; Miha Zajc, Luiz Gustavo; Mert Hakan Yandaş, Diego Rossi, İrfan Kahveci; Enner Valencia

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The game might have an impact on the final table position for the two sides. Besiktas need a win to keep their European hopes alive, while a win for the visiting side will help them cement second spot in the standings.

Fenerbahce have been in great goalscoring form in recent games and are the favorites to take home the three points from this fixture.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-3 Fenerbahce

Edited by Peter P