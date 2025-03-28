Besiktas vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Besiktas welcome leaders Galatasaray to the Besiktas Stadyumu in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. The hosts are fourth in the league table but trail Cimbom by 27 points.

Ad

The Black Eagles lost their last two league games before the international break. They lost 1-0 ta Konyaspor in their previous outing, failing to score for the first time in the league in seven games.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They beat Antalyaspor 4-0 at home before the international break. Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick, while Alvaro Morata scored from the spot in the 45th minute.

Ad

Trending

Besiktas vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based teams have squared off 247 times in competitive games, with Galatasaray leading 93-82.

Eight of their last nine meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

In the reverse fixture in October, Cimbom won 2-1 at home.

Galatasaray have outscored Besiktas 68-39 in the league. Beikstas have the better defensive record, though, conceding one fewer goal (26).

Galatasaray are unbeaten in 25 away games in the Super Lig, winning 21.

Their last 10 meetings have seen Galatasaray win six and lose four.

Cimbom have seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their last 10 games across competitions.

Ad

Besiktas vs Galatasaray Prediction

Besiktas have six wins in their last nine games across competitions. Notably, they have won six of their last seven home games against Galatasaray, keeping four clean sheets.

Jonas Svensson, Mert Gunok, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rafa Silva have overcome knocks and are in contention to start. Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains without Necip Uysal, Emrecan Terzi, Emir Yasar and Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov due to injuries.

Ad

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form. After four consecutive draws across competitions between February and March, they have won their last two games, scoring six goals. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Super Lig, winning 11 of 13 away games.

Davinson Sanchez suffered a knock during international duty and faces a late fitness test. Victor Osimhen was also injured but should be fit enough to start. Mauro Icardi and Ismail Jakobs will miss the derby due to injuries, while Yunus Akgun is doubtful.

Ad

While both teams are expected to put in a strong display in their first game back since the international break, expect Galatasaray to eke out a narrow win in this local derby.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-2 Galatasaray

Besiktas vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback