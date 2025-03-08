Besiktas vs Gaziantep Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2025

Besiktas will welcome Gaziantep to Tüpraş Stadyumu in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday. The hosts have won 12 of their 24 league games and are in fourth place in the league table with 44 points, 12 more than GFK.

The Black Eagles extended their winning streak across all competitions to six games with a 2-0 home triumph over Kayserispor in the Super Lig. João Mário broke the deadlock in the 45th minute and Semih Kılıçsoy doubled their lead from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two consecutive losses last week, recording a 3-1 home win over Eyüpspor. Substitute Emmanuel Boateng bagged a brace and David Okereke scored in stoppage time. Alexandru Maxim picked up his fourth assist of the campaign in that win.

Besiktas vs Gaziantep Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording nine wins. GFK have four wins to their name and three games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season and the reverse fixture in October ended in a 1-1 draw.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions, recording six wins.

Gaziantep registered a 1-0 away win over Bodrum in August and are winless in 11 away games since.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the Super Lig this season, conceding 23 goals in 24 games.

The Black Eagles have scored at least two goals in their last six games while keeping three clean sheets.

Besiktas vs Gaziantep Prediction

The Black Eagles are on a six-game winning streak, scoring 13 goals. They have won their last four home games, scoring 10 goals while keeping two clean sheets. They have a 100% home record against the visitors, scoring 21 goals in eight games and are strong favorites.

Rafa Silva picked up a knock last week but is back in training and should start from the bench. Gabriel Paulista is back from an injury spell but Necip Uysal, Emrecan Terzi, and Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov are sidelined with injuries for Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Gaziantep have seen conclusive results in their last seven games across all competitions, suffering five losses. They have failed to score in four of their last five away meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Sokratis Dioudis is nursing an injury, so Burak Bozan is expected to retain his place between the sticks. Emmanuel Boateng bagged a brace last week and should start here.

The Black Eagles have a 100% home record against GFK and, considering their recent form, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-0 Gaziantep

Besiktas vs Gaziantep Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

