Besiktas vs Gaziantep Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2023

Besiktas and Gaziantep bring round 10 of the Turkish Super Lig to an end on Monday when they go head-to-head at the Vodafone Arena.

The hosts head into the game on a four-match unbeaten run against Marius Sumudica’s men and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Besiktas were denied their first win in Group D of the UEFA Europa Conference League last Thursday when they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt.

Burak Yilmaz’s side have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, including a 2-1 loss against rivals Galatasaray in the Super Lig on October 21.

With 16 points from nine matches, Besiktas are currently fifth in the league table, level on points with sixth-placed Kayserispor.

Elsewhere, Gaziantep continued their resurgent form last time out when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Antalyaspor on home turf.

Having kicked off the season with five consecutive defeats, Sumudica’s men have now won three of their most recent four matches, with a 2-0 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir on October 7 being the exception.

This new-found form has seen Gaziantep move one point above the bottom three as they now sit 16th in the table with nine points from a possible 27.

Besiktas vs Gaziantep Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Besiktas hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Gaziantep have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last four games against Sumudica’s men, picking up two wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in November 2020.

Gaziantep have lost seven of their last eight away matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 win at Samsunspor on September 29 being the exception.

Yilmaz’s men are unbeaten at home in the Super Lig this season, picking up three wins and one draw in their four games at the Vodafone Arena.

Besiktas vs Gaziantep Prediction

While Gaziantep have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, they will have to show their mettle against a Besiktas side who will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing Conference League defeat.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Yilmaz’s men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Gaziantep

Besiktas vs Gaziantep Betting Tips

Tip 1: Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Besiktas’ last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of the hosts’ last eight matches)