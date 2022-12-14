Besiktas vs Giresunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15, 2022 

Besiktas will face Giresunspor at the Gloria Sports Arena on Thursday (December 15) in a friendly.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain on the hunt for a return to Europe, as they're just two points behind Adana Demirspor in third place. Besiktas lost 2-1 to Galatasaray in their last league outing and perhaps deserved more from their end-to-end clash last month. The Black Eagles will play the last of their five friendlies this week.

Giresunspor, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season and find themselves just outside the drop zone with a third of the season gone. They hit a good patch just before the international break, picking up a shock 2-1 comeback win at league leaders Fenerbahce in their last Super Lig outing. Borja Sainz scored both goals.

The Cotanaklar will return to competitive action against Karacabey Belediyespor in the Turkish Cup next week.

Besiktas vs Giresunspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between Besiktas and Giresunspor. Both teams have won a game apiece, while their other matchup ended in a draw.

Besiktas have scored just one goal in their three games in this fixture.

Giresunspor have scored just six goals away from home in the league this season, the third-fewest in the Turkish top flight.

Two of the Black Eagles' three league defeats this season have come away from home.

Senol Gunes' men have scored 26 goals in the Super Lig this season. Only Fenerbahce (36) have scored more.

The Cotanaklar have scored at least one goal in their last seven games across competitions.

Besiktas vs Giresunspor Prediction

Besiktas have won four of their last five games across competitions after winning just two of their eight games. They have shown encouraging signs under new boss Senol Gunes and will look to come out on top here.

Meanwhile, Giresunspor's latest result snapped their three-game winning streak, so they will look to bounce back here. They have, however, struggled away from home this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Giresunspor

Besiktas vs Giresunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Giresunspor's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but two of the Black Eagles' last nine games.)

