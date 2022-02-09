Besiktas vs Goztepe prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Cup 2021-22

Reigning champions Besiktas continue their title defense in the Turkish Cup as they take on Goztepe in their round of 16 fixture on Friday.

The home side secured a place in the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Altay in December. Goztepe also secured a narrow 1-0 win over second-tier side Samsunspor.

Besiktas are undefeated across all competitions in their last seven games and played out a goalless draw at home against Antalyaspor in their previous league outing on Sunday. Goztepe suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Altay on Sunday, bringing an end to their six-game winning streak across all competitions.

Besiktas vs Goztepe Head-to-Head

The cup fixture will be the 30th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in this fixture with a healthy 18-3 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

This will be the second meeting of the ongoing campaign between the two sides, with a Super Lig game in December at Friday's venue ending in a 2-1 win for the Black Eagles.

Besiktas form guide (Super Lig): D-D-W-W-D

Goztepe form guide (Super Lig): L-W-W-W-W

Besiktas vs Goztepe Team News

Besiktas

Umut Meras is expected to sit this one out on account of injuries that kept him out of the game against Antalyaspor as well. Mert Günok and Georges-Kévin Nkoudou are long-term absentees with ligament injuries.

Miralem Pjanić picked up his second booking of the game in injury time in the league game but that needless red card will not affect his participation in this crucial cup tie.

Injured: Mert Gunok, Umut Meraş, Georges-Kévin N'Koudou

Doubtful: Ajdin Hasic, Kerem Kalafat

Suspended: None

Goztepe

Dzenan Burekovic is the only reported absentee for the visiting side.

Injured: Dzenan Burekovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Besiktas vs Goztepe Predicted XI

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ersin Destanoglu (GK); Valentin Rosier, Welinton, Francisco Montero, Domagoj Vida; Atiba Hutchinson, Miralem Pjanic, Mehmet Topal; Rachid Ghezzal, Cyle Larin, Michy Batshuayi

Goztepe Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): İrfan Can Eğribayat (GK); Dino Arslanagić, Atınç Nukan, Wilker Ángel; Kerim Alıcı, Obinna Nwobodo, Soner Aydoğdu, Berkan Emir; Cherif Ndiaye, Halil Akbunar; Franco Di Santo

Besiktas vs Goztepe Prediction

Besiktas find themselves in seventh place in the league standings and are unbeaten across all competitions in 2022. Goztepe suffered a defeat in their previous league outing and while there is not much to separate the two teams on paper and in terms of form, Besiktas are not expected to lose at home.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-0 Goztepe

Edited by Peter P