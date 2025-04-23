Besiktas vs Hatayspor Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025

Besiktas host Hatayspor at Tupras Stadium on Friday in the Turkish Super Lig. Besiktas' only win in their last six league games came in a thrilling victory over leaders Galatasaray last month.

Ad

The hosts, who shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Goztepe last time out, will move into third place with a win, as they sit two points behind Samsunspor in the UEFA Europa League qualification spot despite playing a game less.

Meanwhile, Hatayspor’s 3-2 loss to Konyaspor in the closing minutes of their last game all but confirmed their relegation, as they sit 15 points deep in the drop zone with six games left. The visitors made a push to avoid the drop by winning three of four games between February and March but have since lost four on the bounce, making relegation imminent.

Ad

Trending

Besiktas vs Hatayspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday will mark the 10th meeting between the two sides. Besiktas lead 3-2.

Besiktas have gotten on the scoresheet in all but one of their last nine games in the fixture.

Hatyaspor have held Besiktas to a stalemate in three of their last six meetings, most recently earning a 1-1 draw in December.

Only Galatasaray (29) and Fenerbahce (30) have conceded fewer league goals this season than Besiktas’ 31.

Güneyin Yildizi have the second-worst defensive and third-worst offensive record in the top flight this season, with 57 goals conceded and 37 scored.

Ad

Besiktas vs Hatayspor Prediction

Beisktas are the heavy favourites, thanks to their much better quality but will need to get past their recent lapses to get all three points and avoid a surprise.

Hatayspor, meanwhile, will hope to come away with an unlikely point when they travel to Istanbul this weekend but will need to be at their best to make that happen, which seems unlikely.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Hatayspor

Ad

Besiktas vs Hatayspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Hatayspor’s last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of Besiktas' last six games.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More