Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Besiktas will invite local rivals Istanbul Basaksehir to Tüpraş Stadyumu in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. The two teams are separated by six points in the standings, with the fourth-placed hosts leading the sixth-placed Basaksehir.

The Black Eagles have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions. After a 3-1 home loss to Goztepe in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals last week, they played to a 1-1 draw against Kasimpasa in their previous league outing on Monday. Gedson Fernandes scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

The visitors have seen an uptick in form and have won their two league games after the international break. They hosted Konyaspor last week, and Krzysztof Piątek's second-half penalty helped them record a 1-0 win.

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times in competitive games. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 11-10 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November, and that meeting ended in a goalless draw.

The last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Basaksehir have outscored the hosts 45-42 in 28 league games thus far.

Besiktas have won three of their last four Super Lig home games and have scored two goals apiece in these games.

Istanbul Basaksehir have seen conclusive results in their last six league games, with three wins and three losses. Notably, they have kept two clean sheets and have failed to score in two games during that period.

Basaksehir have won just one of their last six meetings against the hosts, with that triumph registered at Saturday's venue.

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

The Black Eagles have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, with two defeats registered at home. Nonetheless, they have lost just one of their last eight league games at home while recording five wins.

Felix Uduokhai, Emirhan Topçu, Necip Uysal, and Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov are nursing injuries, while Tayyip Talha Sanuç was sent off last week and will serve a suspension.

The Grey Owls have won their last two league games, scoring four goals while conceding once. Notably, they have won just one of their last six away games in all competitions, failing to score in two.

Jerome Opoku and Onur Ergun are the two confirmed absentees for the visitors.

The Black Eagles have a good home record in the Super Lig but have seen a drop in form. Basaksehir, meanwhile, have won their two games after the international break. With that in mind and considering their recent history, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-2 Istanbul Basaksehir

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

